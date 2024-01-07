In the Week 18 game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Greg Dortch find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Greg Dortch score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Dortch's 22 grabs (37 targets) have netted him 266 yards (17.7 per game) and two TDs.

In two of eight games this season, Dortch has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Texans 8 6 76 0 Week 12 Rams 9 3 27 1 Week 13 @Steelers 3 1 19 0 Week 15 49ers 3 2 15 0 Week 16 @Bears 5 2 45 1 Week 17 @Eagles 7 7 82 0

