The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack McBain score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

McBain has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

McBain has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 26.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 5-1 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:31 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.