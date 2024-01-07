Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has a good matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the third-most rushing yards in the league, 134.1 per game.

Conner, on 181 carries, has run for a team-best 890 total yards (74.2 ypg) while scoring six rushing TDs. In addition, Conner has amassed 111 receiving yards (9.3 ypg) on 23 catches, with two receiving TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Conner and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Conner vs. the Seahawks

Conner vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 3 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have let four opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

18 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Seattle this year.

Five opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Seahawks this season.

Conner will face the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense this week. The Seahawks concede 134.1 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Seahawks have scored 23 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks on Fubo!

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 70.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Conner with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Conner Rushing Insights

Conner has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Cardinals, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.8% of the time while running 45.2%.

His team has attempted 433 rushes this season. He's taken 181 of those carries (41.8%).

Conner has a rushing touchdown in five of 12 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored eight of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (24.2%).

He has 29 red zone carries for 54.7% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Conner Receiving Insights

Conner has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in 12 games this year.

Conner has received 5.5% of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has been targeted 29 times this season, averaging 3.8 yards per target.

In two of 12 games this season, Conner has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Conner (five red zone targets) has been targeted 9.4% of the time in the red zone (53 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 12/31/2023 Week 17 26 ATT / 128 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 12 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 105 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.