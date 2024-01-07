Will James Conner score a touchdown when the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks play in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will James Conner score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Conner has churned out a team-high 890 rushing yards (74.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Conner also has 111 receiving yards (9.3 ypg) on 23 catches, with two TDs.

Conner has scored a rushing TD in five games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

In two of 12 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

James Conner Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0 Week 4 @49ers 11 52 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Bengals 6 46 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 16 73 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 14 62 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Rams 6 27 0 4 5 0 Week 13 @Steelers 25 105 2 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 14 86 1 3 3 0 Week 16 @Bears 12 45 0 5 67 1 Week 17 @Eagles 26 128 1 1 5 1

