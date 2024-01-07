The Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4) will aim to prolong a five-game win streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2) on the road on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have registered a 6-4-0 record after scoring 24 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Jets 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-145)

Jets (-145) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a record of 19-16-2 this season and are 4-2-6 in overtime matchups.

In the 14 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.

This season the Coyotes recorded only one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Arizona has eight points (4-3-0) when scoring two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 21 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-5-2).

Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in 15 games this season and has registered 17 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 9-2-1 (19 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 24 games. The Coyotes finished 10-13-1 in those matchups (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 2nd 2.39 Goals Allowed 2.92 11th 15th 31 Shots 27.1 30th 7th 29.2 Shots Allowed 31.2 22nd 22nd 18.26% Power Play % 23.33% 11th 27th 74.77% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 19th

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

