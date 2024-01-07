Will Juuso Valimaki find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 29 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 5-1 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:56 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:58 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

