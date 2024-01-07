Kevin Durant vs. Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
NBA action on Sunday will see Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (19-16) hosting Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at Footprint Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Kevin Durant vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Desmond Bane
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1318.5
|1310.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|47.1
|38.6
|Fantasy Rank
|8
|27
Kevin Durant vs. Desmond Bane Insights
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Durant's numbers on the season are 29.9 points, 6 assists and 6.3 boards per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 47.7% from beyond the arc (first in league), with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Suns' +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) while allowing 113.6 per contest (14th in the league).
- Phoenix wins the rebound battle by three boards on average. It collects 43.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in the league, while its opponents grab 40.5 per contest.
- The Suns make 11.9 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 37.6% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 their opponents make while shooting 36.4% from deep.
- Phoenix has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA play), 2.1 more than the 12 it forces on average (25th in the league).
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Bane's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).
- The Grizzlies have a -210 scoring differential, falling short by six points per game. They're putting up 107.4 points per game, 30th in the league, and are giving up 113.4 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.
- Memphis loses the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 42.1 rebounds per game, 24th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.8.
- The Grizzlies make 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.9 on average.
- Memphis forces 14.5 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 13.8 (22nd in NBA).
Kevin Durant vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Desmond Bane
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.5
|-4.2
|Usage Percentage
|31.1%
|28.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.3%
|59.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.7%
|7.2%
|Assist Pct
|28.6%
|28.3%
