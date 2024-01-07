Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 231.3 per game.

Murray leads Arizona with 1,537 passing yards, or 219.6 per game. Murray has thrown for nine touchdowns with five interceptions this year. With 211 yards on 39 attempts and three TDs, Murray also has contributed via the run.

Murray vs. the Seahawks

Murray vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 3 GP / 212.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Five opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up 11 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Seattle has given up two or more passing touchdowns to six quarterbacks in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is conceding 231.3 yards per contest this year, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Seahawks have allowed 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in the NFL.

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-115)

224.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray has topped his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities this year.

The Cardinals, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.8% of the time while running 45.2%.

Murray's 6.5 yards per attempt rank 23rd in the NFL.

Murray has thrown for a touchdown in six of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored 12 of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (36.4%).

Murray has passed 23 times out of his 238 total attempts while in the red zone (21.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/31/2023 Week 17 25-for-31 / 232 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 24-for-38 / 230 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 26-for-39 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-23 / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD

