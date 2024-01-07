Will Kyler Murray Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 18?
The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kyler Murray hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Murray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cardinals vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets
Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)
- Murray has rushed for 211 yards on 39 carries (30.1 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- Murray has found the end zone on the ground in three games this season.
Kyler Murray Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 10
|Falcons
|19
|32
|249
|0
|1
|6
|33
|1
|Week 11
|@Texans
|20
|30
|214
|1
|1
|7
|51
|1
|Week 12
|Rams
|27
|45
|256
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|13
|23
|145
|1
|0
|9
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|26
|39
|211
|1
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|24
|38
|230
|2
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|25
|31
|232
|3
|1
|5
|24
|0
Rep Kyler Murray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.