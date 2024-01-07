Who has the advantage at the QB position when Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) match up with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) at State Farm Stadium on January 7? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Kyler Murray vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Kyler Murray 2023 Stats Geno Smith 7 Games Played 14 64.7% Completion % 65.2% 1,537 (219.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,435 (245.4) 9 Touchdowns 18 5 Interceptions 9 211 (30.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 127 (9.1) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 221.5 yards

: Over/Under 221.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This year, the Seahawks are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 24th in the NFL with 382 points surrendered (23.9 per contest). They also rank 27th in total yards allowed (5,847).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle has given up 3,701 total passing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Seahawks' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 2,146 rushing yards allowed (134.1 per game).

Defensively, Seattle ranks 31st in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (46.8%) and 24th in red-zone efficiency allowed (61.1%).

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 261.5 yards

: Over/Under 261.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

