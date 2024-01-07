Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Mullett Arena. Does a bet on Crouse intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lawson Crouse vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Crouse has averaged 16:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Crouse has scored a goal in 15 of 36 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in 19 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 36 games this year, Crouse has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Crouse's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Crouse has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crouse Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +35 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 5 24 Points 2 16 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.