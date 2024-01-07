Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Liam O'Brien a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Brien stats and insights
- O'Brien has scored in three of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- O'Brien has no points on the power play.
- O'Brien averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|L 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|9:58
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:48
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 4-2
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
