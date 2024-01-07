Will Logan Cooley light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

In three of 37 games this season, Cooley has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 5.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 5-1 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:46 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:38 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:09 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:58 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-2

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

