Logan Cooley will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets play at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. If you're thinking about a wager on Cooley against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Logan Cooley vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley's plus-minus this season, in 16:08 per game on the ice, is -13.

In three of 37 games this season, Cooley has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 37 games this season, Cooley has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cooley has an assist in 12 of 37 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Cooley goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Cooley has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +35 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 2 18 Points 0 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

