For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mathew Dumba a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Jets this season in two games (three shots).

Dumba has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 5-1 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:21 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:37 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:22 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:37 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-2

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.