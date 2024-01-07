Matias Maccelli will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena. Considering a wager on Maccelli? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Maccelli has a goal in six of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Maccelli has a point in 24 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points three times.

Maccelli has an assist in 18 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Maccelli hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 5 27 Points 2 6 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

