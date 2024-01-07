Should you wager on Michael Carcone to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In 10 of 36 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Carcone has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.6%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:45 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:34 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

