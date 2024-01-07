Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
Should you wager on Michael Carcone to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Carcone stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Carcone has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.6%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Carcone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 4-2
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
