Will Michael Carter score a touchdown when the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Carter has rushed for 170 yards on 26 carries (12.1 ypg).

Carter also has 23 catches for 99 receiving yards (7.1 per game) and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Carter has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Rams 4 19 0 4 15 0 Week 13 @Steelers 4 25 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 3 27 0 3 10 0 Week 16 @Bears 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 7 61 0 1 6 1

