Should you bet on Michael Kesselring to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kesselring stats and insights

  • Kesselring has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kesselring has zero points on the power play.
  • Kesselring's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kesselring recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-1
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:16 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:27 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:46 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.