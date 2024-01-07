The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks are set to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's 32 receptions (on 52 targets) have netted him 470 yards (39.2 per game) and three TDs.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 3 34 0 Week 15 49ers 3 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 4 0 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 6 4 35 1

