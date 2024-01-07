Nick Bjugstad and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Mullett Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Bjugstad against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad has averaged 17:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Bjugstad has a goal in six of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjugstad has a point in 20 of 37 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Bjugstad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 15 of 37 games played.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Bjugstad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 6 21 Points 2 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.