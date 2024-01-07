The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • In nine of 37 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Jets this season in two games (three shots).
  • On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated seven goals and six assists.
  • Schmaltz averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Islanders 1 1 0 16:31 Home L 5-1
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:20 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:33 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:25 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:23 Away L 4-2

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

