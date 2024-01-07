Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In nine of 37 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in two games (three shots).
- On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated seven goals and six assists.
- Schmaltz averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:31
|Home
|L 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|L 4-2
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
