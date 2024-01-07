Nick Schmaltz will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Schmaltz available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz has averaged 19:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

In nine of 37 games this year Schmaltz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schmaltz has a point in 18 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 12 of 37 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Schmaltz goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 5 24 Points 3 11 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

