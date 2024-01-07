Which basketball team is on top of the Pac-12? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Arizona

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 28-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: -250
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 92-73 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Washington State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Utah

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 92-73 vs Arizona

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
  • Last Game: L 76-73 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cal
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Washington

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 45th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 79-72 vs Oregon State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arizona State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Oregon

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
  • Last Game: W 89-84 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 67th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
  • Last Game: W 93-79 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Opponent: Washington State
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Washington State

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
  • Last Game: L 89-84 vs Oregon

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ USC
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Stanford

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
  • Last Game: L 93-79 vs USC

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 76-73 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Washington
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. UCLA

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
  • Last Game: L 66-57 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

  • Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: W 66-57 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Opponent: Colorado
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 143rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
  • Last Game: L 79-72 vs Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stanford
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

