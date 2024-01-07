Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Pac-12 Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the Pac-12? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Arizona
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: -250
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 92-73 vs Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Washington State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Utah
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 92-73 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Colorado
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1100
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: L 76-73 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Washington
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +6000
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 79-72 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Oregon
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: W 89-84 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. USC
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: W 93-79 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Washington State
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +12500
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: L 89-84 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Stanford
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3500
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: L 93-79 vs USC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Arizona State
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 76-73 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. UCLA
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: L 66-57 vs Cal
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Cal
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +15000
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: W 66-57 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Oregon State
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: L 79-72 vs Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: Stanford
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
