There are 14 games featuring a Pac-12 team on Sunday in college basketball action.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Washington State Cougars at California Golden Bears 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Oregon State Beavers at UCLA Bruins 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
