Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:37 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There are 14 games featuring a Pac-12 team on Sunday in college basketball action.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington State Cougars at California Golden Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at UCLA Bruins
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
