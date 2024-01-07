Searching for an up-to-date view of the Pac-12 and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Stanford

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

14-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 71-59 vs Washington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UCLA

Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

14-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 65-54 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

3. USC

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 22-6

12-1 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 68-54 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

4. Colorado

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-7

13-1 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 81-68 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Utah

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

11-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 71-70 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: Stanford

Stanford Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon State

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-8

12-2 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 65-54 vs UCLA

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Washington State

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-12

11-5 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 73-72 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

8. Cal

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 17-13

12-3 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 73-72 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Washington

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

11-3 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: L 71-59 vs Stanford

Next Game

Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

10. Arizona

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-16

10-5 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 71-70 vs Utah

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Oregon

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 10-21

9-7 | 10-21 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 68-54 vs USC

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona State

Arizona State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 8-22

8-7 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: L 81-68 vs Colorado

Next Game