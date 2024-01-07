Rondale Moore has a decent matchup when his Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have given up 231.3 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Moore has 36 catches for 321 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 57 times.

Moore vs. the Seahawks

Moore vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 4 GP / 42.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 42.8 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed nine opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Moore will play against the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks allow 231.3 passing yards per contest.

The Seahawks have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In seven of 16 games this season, Moore has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has 10.9% of his team's target share (57 targets on 525 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 57 times, averaging 5.6 yards per target (119th in NFL).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 16 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 6.1% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Moore (three red zone targets) has been targeted 5.7% of the time in the red zone (53 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

