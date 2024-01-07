Should you wager on Rondale Moore scoring a touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore has posted a 321-yard year thus far (20.1 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 36 throws out of 57 targets.

Moore, in 16 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0 Week 10 Falcons 8 5 43 0 Week 11 @Texans 1 1 48 1 Week 12 Rams 3 2 35 0 Week 13 @Steelers 2 1 6 0 Week 15 49ers 3 2 5 0 Week 16 @Bears 3 2 30 0 Week 17 @Eagles 4 3 26 0

