The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) face a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.4 points of each other.
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 59.7%.
  • The Seahawks have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 6-2 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, Seattle has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).
  • This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 16 times and won four, or 25%, of those games.
  • Arizona has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks this season.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Arizona (+2.5)
    • The Seahawks are 8-6-2 against the spread this season.
    • Seattle has an ATS record of 3-3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
    • The Cardinals have compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this year.
    • In games this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more, Arizona is 7-8 against the spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
    • Seattle and Arizona combine to average 6.7 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.
    • The Seahawks and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 3.5 more points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this outing.
    • The Seahawks have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a set total (43.8%).
    • A total of 10 of the Cardinals' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

    D.K. Metcalf Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    15 73.6 8

    Kyler Murray Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    7 219.6 9 30.1 3

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

