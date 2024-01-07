Best Bets, Odds for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game – Week 18
The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) face a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.4 points of each other.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 59.7%.
- The Seahawks have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 6-2 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, Seattle has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).
- This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 16 times and won four, or 25%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Who will win? The Seahawks or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 18 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+2.5)
- The Seahawks are 8-6-2 against the spread this season.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 3-3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Cardinals have compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- In games this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more, Arizona is 7-8 against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- Seattle and Arizona combine to average 6.7 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.
- The Seahawks and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 3.5 more points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this outing.
- The Seahawks have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a set total (43.8%).
- A total of 10 of the Cardinals' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
D.K. Metcalf Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|73.6
|8
Kyler Murray Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|219.6
|9
|30.1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.