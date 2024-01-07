Will Sean Durzi Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sean Durzi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Durzi stats and insights
- In six of 31 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Durzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Home
|L 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|1
|3
|23:37
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|22:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|4:02
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
