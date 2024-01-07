The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sean Durzi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 20:29 Home L 5-1 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:19 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 4 1 3 23:37 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 22:23 Away W 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

