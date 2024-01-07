Sean Durzi and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Durzi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sean Durzi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Durzi has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 18:45 on the ice per game.

Durzi has a goal in six games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Durzi has a point in 14 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Durzi has an assist in 12 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Durzi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Durzi has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Durzi Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +35 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 31 Games 5 21 Points 2 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

