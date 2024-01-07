The Phoenix Suns (19-16) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-4.5) 229.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-4) 228 -168 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.6 per outing (14th in the league).

The Grizzlies are being outscored by six points per game, with a -210 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.4 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 113.4 per contest (13th in league).

The teams average 222.8 points per game combined, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 227 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix is 14-21-0 ATS this season.

Memphis has compiled a 14-21-0 ATS record so far this season.

Suns and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +1100 +550 - Grizzlies +10000 +6600 -

