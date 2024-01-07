The Phoenix Suns (19-16) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Grizzlies 109

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Suns (- 4.5)

Suns (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-7.4)

Suns (-7.4) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.9

With their .400 ATS win percentages this year, both the Suns (14-21-0 ATS) and the Grizzlies (14-21-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 4-12 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents aren't as successful (40% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (54.3%).

The Suns have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-9) this season, higher than the .273 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (6-16).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 115.4 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 113.6 points allowed per contest.

Phoenix is pulling down 43.5 rebounds per game this year (17th-ranked in NBA), and it has given up just 40.5 rebounds per contest (best).

The Suns are averaging 26.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

So far this year, the Suns are making 11.9 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

