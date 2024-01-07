The Phoenix Suns (19-16) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 229.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 15 of 35 games this season.

Phoenix has an average total of 229 in its matchups this year, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 14-21-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 24 games this season and won 15 (62.5%) of those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 11-5, a 68.8% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Suns vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 15 42.9% 115.4 222.8 113.6 227 229.2 Grizzlies 10 28.6% 107.4 222.8 113.4 227 224.6

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over three times.

At home, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (7-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-7-0).

The Suns put up just two more points per game (115.4) than the Grizzlies allow (113.4).

Phoenix has a 9-10 record against the spread and a 13-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Suns and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 14-21 4-12 19-16 Grizzlies 14-21 8-8 14-21

Suns vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Suns Grizzlies 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 107.4 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 9-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 13-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 8-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-8 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-9

