Suns vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (19-16) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 15 of 35 games this season.
- Phoenix has an average total of 229 in its matchups this year, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns are 14-21-0 ATS this season.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 24 games this season and won 15 (62.5%) of those contests.
- Phoenix has a record of 11-5, a 68.8% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Suns vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Suns vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Suns vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|15
|42.9%
|115.4
|222.8
|113.6
|227
|229.2
|Grizzlies
|10
|28.6%
|107.4
|222.8
|113.4
|227
|224.6
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over three times.
- At home, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (7-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-7-0).
- The Suns put up just two more points per game (115.4) than the Grizzlies allow (113.4).
- Phoenix has a 9-10 record against the spread and a 13-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|14-21
|4-12
|19-16
|Grizzlies
|14-21
|8-8
|14-21
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Suns
|Grizzlies
|115.4
|107.4
|13
|30
|9-10
|7-1
|13-6
|7-1
|113.6
|113.4
|14
|13
|8-2
|12-8
|8-2
|11-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.