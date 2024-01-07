Take a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (19-16), which currently has four players listed, as the Suns ready for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at Footprint Center on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Suns won on Friday 113-97 against the Heat. Grayson Allen put up 31 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Suns.

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Eric Gordon SG Out Knee 13.6 2.1 2.4 Nassir Little PF Out Knee 5.2 2.6 0.7 Kevin Durant SF Out Hamstring 29.9 6.3 6

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Foot)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

