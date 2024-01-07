The Phoenix Suns (19-16) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) on January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 12-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 17th.

The Suns score 115.4 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies allow.

Phoenix has a 13-6 record when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Suns are averaging four more points per game (117) than they are in away games (113).

Defensively Phoenix has played worse in home games this season, surrendering 114.9 points per game, compared to 111.7 in road games.

The Suns are sinking 12 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 2.2% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries