Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Grizzlies on January 7, 2024
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Phoenix Suns-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).
Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
- The 26.5-point prop total set for Devin Booker on Sunday matches his season scoring average.
- He has pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Booker has averaged 7.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Sunday.
- He has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Sunday.
