When the Phoenix Suns (19-16) and Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) square off at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic and Desmond Bane will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns topped the Heat on Friday, 113-97. Their top scorer was Grayson Allen with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grayson Allen 31 4 4 0 2 9 Bradley Beal 25 8 9 0 0 2 Devin Booker 20 5 10 2 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker posts 26.5 points, 5.2 boards and 7.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Nurkic is posting 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and 10.2 boards per game.

Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jordan Goodwin posts 5.5 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 36.7% from the field.

Drew Eubanks' numbers on the season are 6.0 points, 4.2 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 23.8 4.1 7.3 1.0 0.3 2.2 Kevin Durant 19.1 4.3 5.1 1.0 0.7 1.2 Grayson Allen 16.0 4.1 3.0 1.4 0.9 3.2 Jusuf Nurkic 9.9 9.0 2.0 0.6 0.9 0.2 Eric Gordon 10.8 2.1 1.3 0.7 0.5 2.4

