When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Travis Dermott score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 22 games this season.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Dermott has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:26 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

