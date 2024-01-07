When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Travis Dermott score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dermott stats and insights

  • Dermott is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Dermott has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:26 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.