Trey McBride has a decent matchup when his Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have given up 231.3 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

McBride's 78 catches have yielded a team-high 791 total yards (and an average of 49.4 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 100 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McBride and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McBride vs. the Seahawks

McBride vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 14.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 14.5 REC YPG / REC TD Nine players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

McBride will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks concede 231.3 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Seahawks have given up 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in league play.

Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McBride with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McBride Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McBride has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (eight of 12).

McBride has 19.0% of his team's target share (100 targets on 525 passing attempts).

He has 791 receiving yards on 100 targets to rank 52nd in NFL play with 7.9 yards per target.

McBride has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.1% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, McBride has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/31/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 TAR / 10 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.