With the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Trey McBride a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

McBride's team-high 791 yards receiving (49.4 per game) have come on 78 catches (100 targets), plus he has scored two TDs.

In two of 16 games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0 Week 10 Falcons 9 8 131 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 5 43 0 Week 12 Rams 9 7 60 0 Week 13 @Steelers 9 8 89 1 Week 15 49ers 11 10 102 0 Week 16 @Bears 8 6 31 0 Week 17 @Eagles 7 6 48 0

