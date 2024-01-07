Trey McBride vs. the Seahawks' Defense: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
At State Farm Stadium in Week 18, the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride will be lined up against the Seattle Seahawks pass defense and Julian Love. Check out this article for more stats and information on this important matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks
|91.1
|5.7
|9
|127
|7.33
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Trey McBride vs. Julian Love Insights
Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense
- Trey McBride's 791 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 78 receptions on 100 targets with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Arizona is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing fourth-last in the NFL with 2,884 total passing yards (180.3 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5.5).
- The Cardinals are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 24th in the NFL with 310 total points scored (19.4 per contest). They also rank 24th in total yards (5,043).
- Arizona sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 32.8 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Cardinals are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 53 total red-zone pass attempts (50.0% red-zone pass rate).
Julian Love & the Seahawks' Defense
- Julian Love leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 104 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.
- In terms of passing defense, Seattle is No. 19 in the league at 231.3 yards allowed per game (3,701 total passing yards against).
- The Seahawks average 23.9 points allowed per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the NFL.
- Seattle has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to nine players this season.
- 19 players have caught a touchdown against the Seahawks this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trey McBride vs. Julian Love Advanced Stats
|Trey McBride
|Julian Love
|Rec. Targets
|100
|64
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|78
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.1
|40
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|791
|104
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|49.4
|6.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|409
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|4
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.