At State Farm Stadium in Week 18, the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride will be lined up against the Seattle Seahawks pass defense and Julian Love. Check out this article for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 91.1 5.7 9 127 7.33

Trey McBride vs. Julian Love Insights

Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense

Trey McBride's 791 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 78 receptions on 100 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing fourth-last in the NFL with 2,884 total passing yards (180.3 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5.5).

The Cardinals are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 24th in the NFL with 310 total points scored (19.4 per contest). They also rank 24th in total yards (5,043).

Arizona sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 32.8 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cardinals are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 53 total red-zone pass attempts (50.0% red-zone pass rate).

Julian Love & the Seahawks' Defense

Julian Love leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 104 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Seattle is No. 19 in the league at 231.3 yards allowed per game (3,701 total passing yards against).

The Seahawks average 23.9 points allowed per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the NFL.

Seattle has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to nine players this season.

19 players have caught a touchdown against the Seahawks this season.

Trey McBride vs. Julian Love Advanced Stats

Trey McBride Julian Love Rec. Targets 100 64 Def. Targets Receptions 78 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.1 40 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 791 104 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 49.4 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 409 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

