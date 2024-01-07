Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

14-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: W 75-65 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. SFA

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-5 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: W 92-73 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Seattle U

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

10-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: W 48-46 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tarleton State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 78-76 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Baptist

@ Cal Baptist Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-16

8-7 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: L 48-46 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UT Arlington

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-17

6-9 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: L 92-73 vs SFA

Next Game

Opponent: Texas-Dallas

Texas-Dallas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Utah Valley

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

8-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: W 80-62 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Arlington

@ UT Arlington Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

6-8 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 91-89 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grand Canyon

@ Grand Canyon Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Southern Utah

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-23

5-10 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: L 80-62 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Utah Tech

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-22

6-9 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-11 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: L 91-89 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game