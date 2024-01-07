Who is the team to beat at the top of the WAC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 27-3

12-3 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 73-48 vs Utah Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 26-3

12-1 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: W 94-79 vs Seattle U

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tarleton State

@ Tarleton State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. SFA

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-11

9-6 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: L 81-62 vs UT Arlington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. UT Arlington

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 18-12

6-8 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: W 81-62 vs SFA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Valley

@ Utah Valley Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-12

6-6 | 14-12 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: W 62-53 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. Utah Tech

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-7 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: L 73-48 vs Grand Canyon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Southern Utah

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-9 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: W 71-58 vs Utah Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Tarleton State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: L 73-49 vs UT Arlington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 5-24

1-12 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: L 62-53 vs Abilene Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seattle U

@ Seattle U Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. Utah Valley

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

5-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 71-58 vs Southern Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UT Arlington

UT Arlington Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Seattle U

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-12 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: L 94-79 vs Cal Baptist

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game