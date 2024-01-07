Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly Women's WAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the WAC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
WAC Power Rankings
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 73-48 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
2. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: W 94-79 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. SFA
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: L 81-62 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: W 81-62 vs SFA
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Valley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-12
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: W 62-53 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: L 73-48 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: W 71-58 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: L 73-49 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: L 62-53 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seattle U
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
10. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: L 71-58 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
11. Seattle U
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: L 94-79 vs Cal Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
