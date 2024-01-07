Zach Pascal was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Pascal's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Zach Pascal and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Pascal has been targeted 15 times, with season stats of 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Pascal's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zach Pascal Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pascal 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 4 19 12 0 4.8

Pascal Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 9 0 Week 4 @49ers 4 3 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.