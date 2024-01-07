Will Zach Pascal Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Pascal was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Pascal's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Pascal has been targeted 15 times, with season stats of 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero TDs.
Zach Pascal Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Cardinals.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pascal 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|4
|19
|12
|0
|4.8
Pascal Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|4
|3
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|4
|0
|0
|0
