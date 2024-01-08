The Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal included, face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies, Beal had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we look at Beal's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 16.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 Assists 4.5 3.9 PRA -- 24.3 PR -- 20.4 3PM 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Beal's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Clippers

Beal is responsible for attempting 5.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 3.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Beal's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.5 points per game, the Clippers are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Clippers give up 42 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

The Clippers give up 25.8 assists per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.5 makes per contest, 11th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bradley Beal vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 41 21 5 4 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.