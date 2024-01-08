The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) host the Phoenix Suns (19-17) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily. There is no line set for the game.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 119 - Suns 110

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-8.8)

Clippers (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Clippers (18-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.4% of the time, 12.5% more often than the Suns (14-22-0) this year.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (40% of the time) than Phoenix (55.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 22-6, while the Suns are 3-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 14th in the league in points scored (115.4 per game) and 14th in points allowed (113.8).

Phoenix is 15th in the league in rebounds per game (43.7) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.9).

With 26.2 assists per game, the Suns are 14th in the NBA.

Phoenix commits 14 turnovers per game and force 12.1 per game, ranking 23rd and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Suns are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

