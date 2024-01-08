Cochise County, AZ High School Girls Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cochise County, Arizona? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cochise County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today
Douglas High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willcox High School at Benson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
