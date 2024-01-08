High school basketball action in Coconino County, Arizona is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mingus Union High School at Flagstaff High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on January 8

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Coconino High School at Mohave High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Greyhills Academy High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School