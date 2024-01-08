Coconino County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Coconino County, Arizona is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mingus Union High School at Flagstaff High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coconino High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greyhills Academy High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Keams Canyon, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
