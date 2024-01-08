Coconino County, AZ High School Girls Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Coconino County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coconino County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today
Flagstaff High School at Mingus Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Cottonwood, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohave High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greyhills Academy High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Keams Canyon, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.